Covid-19: Around 4.41 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday

Around 4.41 lakh beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine on Friday taking the total number of vaccinations in the country to close 34 lakh since January 16. The government also confirmed the vaccination of frontline workers will commence along with health care providers from the first week of February.

As many as 4,40,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm on Friday, the 14th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, an official statement said adding that 213 adverse events following immunisation.

Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated 4,31,879 beneficiaries so far followed by Karnataka which inoculated 3,07,752 and Rajasthan with 2,73,866.