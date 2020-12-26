Covid-19: At 251, daily death count one of lowest in recent months

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours was 22,273 and was very similar to the number of recoveries (22,274) reported during the same period. The number of people died since Friday morning was 251, one of the lowest in many months.

India currently has an active Covid-19 count of 2,81,667 with 97,40,108 people recovering out of the total 101,69,118 people infected and 1,47,343 people succumbing to their infection.

Kerala with a total of 64,203 active cases and Maharashtra with 57,995 account for nearly 45 per cent of the total active cases in the country at present.

Being a holiday, the number of tests carried out on Friday was less than 8.54 lakh, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.