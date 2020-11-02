Covid-19: Aurangabad sees 94% recovery rate

The Aurangabad district's Covid recovery rate is 94.59 per cent and the administration is taking precautionary measures to prevent reinfection. It is mainly focusing on those with comorbid symptoms based on information obtained from surveys under the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign, said District Collector Sunil Chavan in a media statement.

At a Corona review meeting with the people's representatives at the Collector's office, Chavan said that the municipality will organize home visits to monitor the health of those with symptoms of such diseases, as well as screening camps and health guidance camps for such people. RT-PCR tests are also being conducted in the district and the administration is making efforts to diagnose the patients in time, he said in the statement.

There are sufficient Remdesivir injections available in the district and at present a total of 4,156 injections vials are in stock. The death rate has also come down to 2.68 per cent. The district has also scaled up its Covid-19 isolation beds to 11,763, along 532 ICU beds and 290 ventilators, the statement added.