Covid-19: Bank branches in 10 Kerala districts to resume normal operations

Bank branches in Kerala except in the coronavirus-affected ‘Red’ districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, shall resume normal working/business hours from Monday till further instructions.

The four ‘Red’ districts shall continue to work for restricted hours currently in force from 10 am to 2 pm till May 3 on account of the extended lockdown, a circular from the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), said.

This follows the release of Consolidated Revised Guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 followed two days later by guidelines by the State government.

It had emerged from a videoconference with the Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance, on April 17 (Friday) that banks may initiate appropriate steps to process all applications pending/in-principle sanctions made for, and issue Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to, all eligible PM-Kisan beneficiary applicants listed during the KCC Saturation Campaign Period. The KCC Saturation Process should be completed before April 20.

All rural and mandi branches should be fully functional for resumption of all agricultural activities and lendings. All ATMs should be made functional and adequate cash ensured. Customers should be advised to utilise the services of Business Correspondents to the extent possible. Banks should also ensure adequate staff during this phase.

The SLBC circular said that the Kerala government has assured it that necessary instructions would be issued to the authorities at the district border areas to permit inter-district movement of bank employees for commuting to and from the place of work. Bank employees would also be exempted from the proposed ‘odd-even’ vehicular movement arrangement.

The local administrations have already been directed to provide adequate security personnel both at bank branches and Business Correspondents to enforce social distancing, maintain law and order, and stagger the inward flow of account holders. Banks shall ensure sufficient number of face masks, hand sanitisers, and other safety equipment.