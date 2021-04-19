Covid-19: Bengaluru reports 9,618 cases, 97 deaths

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Covid19 situation in Bengaluru urban district remained grim with the city reporting 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the state as a whole has seen 146 deaths.
The state on Monday has reported new Covid-19 cases of 15,785, of these 9,618 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban district alone. While Bengaluru rural reported 180 cases and six deaths.
On the new cases front, the Bengaluru Urban district (BBMP areas) continued to be a hotspot in the state and the total positive cases in the city stood at 5,56,253 and active cases at 1,03,178. However, 4,240 were discharged today, making it 4,47,854 people discharged in total.
The state’s Covid-19 positivity rate it stood at 12.81 percent and case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.92 percent.
In the state 24 districts of the total 30 districts have reported over 100 cases. Worst hit districts are Ballari 248, Belagavi 115, Bengaluru rural 180, Bengaluru Urban 9618, Bidar 318, Chamarajanagar 108, Chikkaballapura 175, Chikkamagaluru 142, Dakshina Kannada 218, Davangere 199, Dharwad 283, Hassan 320, Kalaburgi 513, Kolar 146, Koppal 100, Mandya 279, Mysuru 568, Raichur 228, Shivamogga 169, Tumkuru 652, Udupi 163, Uttara Kannada 106, Vijayapura 302 and Yadgir 190.
Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Commissioner tweeted "From my surprise visit to a few hospitals in the city today, it has come to my notice that private hospitals such as Vikram, Fortis, Aster, Columbia Asia and Baptist Hospitals have failed to reserve 50% of bed capacity for the Covid-infected as per the Government order."
he further said "A notice has been issued to these hospitals seeking explanation within 24 hours regarding the same. Stern action will be taken against these hospitals if they fail to respond within the time allotted."
