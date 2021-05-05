Covid-19: Bolo Indya launches mass awareness drive in small towns

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Bolo Indya, a live streaming platform, has joined hands with MyGov India’, to launch a mass awareness drive for tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 language users in the country.
The partnership aims at aiding the Centre’s efforts in combating the menace of the coronavirus pandemic through an awareness drive, the company said in a statement.
As part of this partnership, Bolo Indya users residing in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns can now get first-hand, real-time information from the government on various announcements made in the wake of Covid-19, vaccination drive, precautionary updates, and other key measures taken by the government, it said.
Also, there will be exclusive Live streaming sessions on the Bolo Indya app by health experts talking about mental health issues, government guidelines during isolation, vaccination myths, and many more.
Bolo Indya's live streaming feature comes with an integrated real-time gamification in a form of a gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform. The live streaming feature also allows fans to connect with their favorite creator through the video calling option.
“We are confident of this partnership creating a strong value for our users too while engaging with credible authorities first hand in Live Streaming sessions," Varun Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder, Bolo Indya said
For sharing all the important updates by the government and driving engagement with the users, MyGov India has activated an official handle @MyGovIndia on the Bolo Indya platform across 14 languages. Moreover, the official MyGovIndia profile is also equipped to live stream all major video content and facilitate all announcements to address the language users on Bolo Indya who are residing in tier 2/3/4, towns, the company added.
