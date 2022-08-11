Covid-19 booster dose: Biological E prices Corbevax at ₹250 for private vaccination centres

Biological E Limited (BE) has priced Corbevax at ₹250, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres, following its approval as a heterologous Covid-19 booster vaccine.

For the end-user, however, the price would be ₹400, including taxes and administrative charges. Corbevax is expected to be available as a booster dose on the CoWIN app, for both public and private vaccination centres, from August 12. The Union Health Ministry approved Corbevax as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose, under emergency use authorisation, for individuals aged 18 and above six month after primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin and/or Covishield. “Corbevax has become the first vaccine in India to be approved as a heterologous Covid-19 booster. The approval by the Ministry of Health today is another important step in combating the pandemic. We are very pleased with this endorsement, which recognises the safety and efficacy of our vaccine,’‘ Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E, said in a release on Thursday. The ministry’s approval is based on the recommendation of the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had on June 4 approved the vaccine for emergency use as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose for individuals aged 18 and above. It had received emergency use authorisation for the primary two-dose vaccination regimen for adults, adolescents and children aged five and above, through a series of approvals from December 2021 to April 2022. Hyderabad-based Biological E has, till date, delivered 10 crore doses of Corbevax to the Government of India. The pan-India rollout of the vaccine for children aged 12-14 began on March 16, 2022, and almost 7 crore doses have been administered and 2.9 crore children have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen.