Covid-19 can cause heart damage and failure in children, warn doctors

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
A team of doctors from the US has cautioned that Covid-19 can lead to serious heart damage or failure in children. This comes after a two-month-old Covid-19 positive infant was hospitalised after demonstrating cardio-vascular symptoms similar to those seen in adults.
According to the Forbes report, the infant was hospitalised after choking and turning blue while eating. He was tested positive for Covid-19 but did not show typical coronavirus symptoms such as cough or fever.
The doctors diagnosed the infant and revealed that Covid-19 damaged the heart. Subsequently, the infant was shifted to ICU.
Eventually, the child recovered and regained normal heart function and did not require heart failure medications, the doctors wrote in the case analysis published in the journal JACC.
The lead author of the analysis, Dr Madhu Sharma said this type of reversible heart injury is similar to the heart-related issues that some adults with Covid-19 experience.
Sharma referred to four specific case reports of adults suffering acute heart problems, early studies suggest that between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of adults with Covid-19 may have heart issues.
Sharma recommended “testing for Covid-19 in children presenting with signs and symptoms of heart failure” while “we learn more about the impact of this virus.”
"Most children with Covid-19 are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but our case shows the potential for reversible myocardial (heart) injury in infants,” Sharma said. She further stressed the need for better Covid-19 testing in children displaying symptoms.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...