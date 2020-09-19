Covid-19 can temporarily reduce life expectancy in many regions of the world, says study

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The Covid-19 pandemic could cause a short-term decline in life expectancy in many regions of the world, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
A new analysis of period life expectancy around the world shows that the Covid-19 pandemic could cause a short-term decline.
“Unless the spread of the disease is contained, Covid-19 will likely lead to reduced life expectancy in severely affected areas,” the report said.
Researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA ) analysed period life expectancy as part of the study by examining the impact of Covid-19-related deaths on life expectancy for four broad world regions across multiple rates of infection and age groups.
“Period life expectancy is a measure of the number of years that an average person may expect to live,” the report read
"Our study provides the first assessment of the potential impact of Covid-19 on period life expectancies according to a range of scenarios of prevalence rates over a one-year period," said IIASA researcher Guillaume Marois, who led the study.
Researchers, as part of the study, build a microsimulation model to determine the probability of getting infected by Covid-19, the probability of dying from it, and the probability of dying from another cause for a period of one year, taking into account the different fatality rates from the disease for different age groups.
The impact of the pandemic on life expectancy was by recreating life tables and life expectancies from the simulation and comparing them with those used for the inputs.
The study found that the pandemic would not affect life expectancy at very low prevalence rates. However, with a 2 per cent or more prevalence rate, it could lead to a drop in life expectancy in countries where average life expectancy is high.
"At 10 per cent prevalence, the loss in life expectancy is likely to be above one year in high life-expectancy countries such as those in Europe and North America. At 50 per cent, it would translate into three to nine years of life lost in high life-expectancy regions. In less developed regions, the impact is smaller given that there is already lower survival at older ages," said Marois. "However, even in the most affected regions, the life expectancy will likely recover once the pandemic is over.”
The study could help in determining public health measures to reduce the Covid-19 mortality rate.
"These 'what-if' scenarios can give policy-relevant information on what could potentially happen to life expectancy under different levels of prevalence, which vary with public health strategies to reduce and prevent the spread of Covid-19. We show that if the virus spread widely in the population, for instance, in the absence of any lockdowns and social distance measures, this could result in a notable drop in period life expectancy," said IIASA World Population Program Deputy Director Raya Muttarak who co-authored the study.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...