Covid 19: Case count crosses 1 lakh in TN

Even as coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu touched 1.02 lakh cases with 4,329 persons infected in the last 24 hours, there is some good news in number recovering from the viral infection.

In the last 45 days, the number of cases has increased by nearly ten times - from 10,108 on May 15 to 1.02 lakh today - with the infection rate nearly doubling every 15 days. However, the number of Covid-19 patients discharged after treatment has increased by nearly 22 times to 58,378.The recovery rate has more than doubled to 57 per cent as against 26 per cent 45 days ago.

In Chennai, the recovery rate was much higher at 62 per cent as against 13 per cent 45 days ago.

While experts have said that community transmission has indeed begun, the State government is to yet confirm it. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar reiterated that only ICMR can disclose whether community transmission has started or not.

Meanwhile, after 2,357 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Friday, the number of active cases in the State was 42,955.

Chengalpattu today reported a spike with 330 cases followed by Kancheepuram with 121, Madurai 287, Theni 126, Tiruvallur 172, Thiruvannamali 151 Vellore 145 and the rest distributed among other districts..

The number of fatalities due to the virus increased to 1,385 after 64 patients died today, according to official data.