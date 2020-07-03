Covid 19: Case count crosses 1 lakh in TN

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Even as coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu touched 1.02 lakh cases with 4,329 persons infected in the last 24 hours, there is some good news in number recovering from the viral infection.
In the last 45 days, the number of cases has increased by nearly ten times - from 10,108 on May 15 to 1.02 lakh today - with the infection rate nearly doubling every 15 days. However, the number of Covid-19 patients discharged after treatment has increased by nearly 22 times to 58,378.The recovery rate has more than doubled to 57 per cent as against 26 per cent 45 days ago.
In Chennai, the recovery rate was much higher at 62 per cent as against 13 per cent 45 days ago.
While experts have said that community transmission has indeed begun, the State government is to yet confirm it. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar reiterated that only ICMR can disclose whether community transmission has started or not.
Meanwhile, after 2,357 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Friday, the number of active cases in the State was 42,955.
Chengalpattu today reported a spike with 330 cases followed by Kancheepuram with 121, Madurai 287, Theni 126, Tiruvallur 172, Thiruvannamali 151 Vellore 145 and the rest distributed among other districts..
The number of fatalities due to the virus increased to 1,385 after 64 patients died today, according to official data.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...