With 41,322 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally climbs to 93,51,109

India’s total Covid-19 cases has climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recovered so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The total coronavirus cases increased to 93,51,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the virus claiming 485 more lives, the data updated at 8 am showed.
After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active Covid-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below 5 lakh for the 18th consecutive day. It comprises 4.87 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 13.82 crore samples have been tested till November 27 with 11,57,605 samples being tested on Friday.
The 485 new fatalities include 98 from Delhi, 85 from Maharashtra 46 from West Bengal, 29 from Haryana, 27 from Punjab, and 23 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala among others.
Of the total 1,36,200 deaths reported so far in the country, 46,898 were from Maharashtra followed by 11,738 from Karnataka, 11,681 from Tamil Nadu, 8,909 from Delhi, 8,270 from West Bengal, 7,697 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,976 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,737 from Punjab, 3,938 from Gujarat and 3,224 from Madhya Pradesh among others.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
