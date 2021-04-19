Covid-19 cases cross 1.5 crore mark

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic crossed 1.5 crore mark with a record 2,73,810 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by Health Ministry on Monday.
With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country moved closer to the highest-ever 20-lakh mark.
Maharashtra with 68,631 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 and Delhi with 25,462 cases are the States that reported the highest number of daily cases since Sunday morning. There are seven other States – Karnataka (19,061), Kerala (18,257), Chhattisgarh (12,341), Madhya Pradesh (12,245), Tamil Nadu (10,723), Gujarat (10,340) and Rajasthan (10,262) – that reported more than 10,000 daily cases in the last 24 hours.
During Monday, around 28.59 lakh vaccinations were carried out across the country. The total vaccinations carried out till Sunday was around 12.39 crore.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,619 people succumbed to their infection taking total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,78,769.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to people to stop buying Remdesivir in a panic mode. In a tweet on Monday morning, Shah said India is producing the anti-viral injection in sufficient quantities and the government has already banned its export.
Shortage happens because people are buying and hoarding it in a panic mode, the Home Minister said.
