Covid-19 cases cross 1.5 lakh in Telangana

With an addition of 2,534 cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana have reached 1,50,176.

According to a health bulletin released on Thursday, out of 63,017 samples tested for the 24 hours ended at 8 pm on Wednesday, 2,534 tested positive. The results of tests already done on 2447 are awaited. The total number of tests conducted so far is at 19,53,571,

While 2,071 patients have been cured in the same period, 11 succumbed to the pandemic. The total number of deaths in the State now stands at 927. The mortality rate in the State is at 0.61 per cent, against the national average of 1.68 per cent.