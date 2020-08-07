Covid-19 cases cross 20 lakh

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
India has recorded over 20 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 20.27 lakh. This includes over 13.78 lakh who have recovered while 6.07 lakh are under treatment.
However, a majority of the infected are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.
Number of fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours stands at 62,538. On the other hand, 49,769 persons have recovered after a span of close to two weeks. Also 886 persons have died over one day, the highest number of deaths in a single day till date, taking the total death toll to 41,585.
Persons diagnosed with the viral infection spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospital depending on the severity of the symptoms. MoHFW and State governments keep track of patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.
Number of tests conducted on August 6 was over 6.39 lakh. Cumulative tests conducted since over six months have crossed 2.27 crore.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...