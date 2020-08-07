Covid-19 cases cross 20 lakh

New Delhi, August 6

India has recorded over 20 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 20.27 lakh. This includes over 13.78 lakh who have recovered while 6.07 lakh are under treatment.

However, a majority of the infected are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.

Number of fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours stands at 62,538. On the other hand, 49,769 persons have recovered after a span of close to two weeks. Also 886 persons have died over one day, the highest number of deaths in a single day till date, taking the total death toll to 41,585.

Persons diagnosed with the viral infection spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospital depending on the severity of the symptoms. MoHFW and State governments keep track of patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.

Number of tests conducted on August 6 was over 6.39 lakh. Cumulative tests conducted since over six months have crossed 2.27 crore.