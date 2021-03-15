Covid-19 cases daily tally spikes to 26,291 on March 14

India’s new Covid-19 cases hit a new high on Sunday at 26,291, much above the 25,320 cases recorded for the previous day, official data released by Health Ministry showed.

State of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the Covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 78.41 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry statement said on Monday.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792, while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

It maybe recalled that last week the daily new Covid-19 case tally climbed from 15,388 on Monday to 17,921 on Tuesday; 22,854 for Wednesday; 23,285 for Thursday and 24:882 for Saturday.

Health Ministry said that a rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala has a consistently declining trend over last one month, the statement added.

ACTIVE CASES

India’s total Active caseload has reached 2,19,262, comprising 1.93 per cent of the total positive cases.

Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, cumulatively account for 77 per cent of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

VACCINATION DOSES

India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of 3 crore with 2,99,08,038 doses, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

These include 73,55,755 HCWs (1st dose), 43,05,118 HCWs (2nd dose), 73,40,423 FLWs (1st dose) and 11,50,535 FLWs (2nd Dose), 14,64,014 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 82,92,193 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

On Sunday, as many as 1,40,880 vaccine doses were given. However, being a Sunday, most States and UTs did not schedule vaccination sessions yesterday.

Of the total, 1,20,885 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 19,995 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

DEATHS

As many as 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 82.20 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Punjab follows with 20 daily deaths and Kerala reported15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen States/UTs did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Chandigarh, J&K (UT), Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar islands and Arunachal Pradesh.