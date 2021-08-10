News

Covid-19 cases drop in TN

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 10, 2021

Total number of active Covid cases stood at 20,363

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reduced to 1,893 (1,929 on Monday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,79,130.

After 1,930 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,363.

The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,50,868 samples were tested.

Chennai reported an increase in new cases to 209 (182) while Coimbatore saw a drop to 225 (235). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

Published on August 10, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
