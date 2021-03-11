Covid-19 cases in Delhi rises to over 2 month high

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Delhi on Thursday recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single day rise in over two months. The city had a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent and as many as 69,810 tests were conducted on Thursday, latest Delhi State Health department data showed.
The number of deaths for the day stood at three, taking the overall death toll to 10,934.
The number of active cases stood at 2,020. The number of persons who recovered/discharged/migrated stood at 286.
Meanwhile, the number of beneficiaries who got themselves vaccinated in on Thursday stood at 29,441, lower than the 30,940 persons for Wednesday. While the 1st dose was administered on 21,766 persons, as many as 7,675 persons received 2nd dose on Thursday.
For the first dose, the number of persons above 60 years stood at 14,838 and those between 45-60 years were 2,683 persons.
While 2,641 frontline workers got the first dose, the number of healthcare workers who received the first dose jab on Thursday was 1,604.
