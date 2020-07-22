Covid-19 cases nearing 12 lakh; 37,724 new cases in last 24 hours

India is nearing 12 lakh Covid-19 cases, two days after it recorded over 11 lakh cases. On July 22, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that up to 11,92,915 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in the country in February.

While 7,53,050 (63 per cent) persons have got cured, 28,732 persons have died. The recovery rate has not improved in the past one week, as the number of new cases is rising steadily every day.

Up to 37,724 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are up to 4,11,133 active infections in the country.

The number of tests conducted on July 22 was over 3.43 lakh. Cumulative tests have crossed 1.47 crore.