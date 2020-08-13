Covid-19 cases will rise with increased testing: Anand Mahindra

As Covid-19 cases in the country rise, the focus should now be shifted towards recovery rates, therapeutics and treatment, according to Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.

Mahindra took to Twitter to express his opinion on the rising Covid-19 infection rates in India stating that the rise was a result of increased testing.

“As testing rises, so will cases in our populous country. We need to stop being overly concerned with the new infection rate. Our focus must be on therapeutics, clinical protocols & recovery rates (which are improving) and on lowering the fatality rate to well below a percent,” Mahindra tweeted.

He said authorities should ensure that the underprivileged have sufficient access to necessary Covid-19 treatments.

“My concern is about treatment in non metro areas. Are adequate ICU bed capacities being established? Are underprivileged patients getting access to the right therapeutics & treatment? This will make a material difference to the fatality rates,” he said.

India is among the top three worst-affected countries in terms of the number of cases reported. Growth in new cases in India, over a 10-day period, was more than 300 per cent in April, according to reports. The growth rate had been brought down to 29 per cent by August 11.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India went up by nearly 67,000 to 23,96,638 on Thursday morning with the death toll at 47,033. India also conducted the highest number of tests on Wednesday with 830,391 tests. The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 2,68,45,688, according to ICMR data.