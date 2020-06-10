Covid-19: Central teams deployed to 15 States/UTs with high caseload

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary Central teams to 15 states/union territories with more than 50 districts/municipal bodies that are witnessing high caseload and a spurt of Covid-19 cases.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers on Covid-19, chaired by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

These teams will assist local authorities in curbing the spread of the outbreak and tackle the challenges posed by the current situation in the district.

“They will assist the State Governments by providing technical support for containment and facilitate the management of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the Health Ministry said in an official statement.

The challenges to be addressed by the teams include issues with testing, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, bed shortage, growing cases and fatality rate, a sudden spike in cases, etc., the Hindu reported.

“These teams are working in the field and visiting health care facilities to support the State health department in implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment/clinical management of cases within the districts/cities,” the Ministry said.

These teams have been deployed in Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India has reported 276,583 Covid-19 cases with the death toll at 7,745 as of Wednesday morning.