News

Covid-19: Central teams deployed to 15 States/UTs with high caseload

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary Central teams to 15 states/union territories with more than 50 districts/municipal bodies that are witnessing high caseload and a spurt of Covid-19 cases.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers on Covid-19, chaired by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

These teams will assist local authorities in curbing the spread of the outbreak and tackle the challenges posed by the current situation in the district.

“They will assist the State Governments by providing technical support for containment and facilitate the management of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the Health Ministry said in an official statement.

The challenges to be addressed by the teams include issues with testing, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, bed shortage, growing cases and fatality rate, a sudden spike in cases, etc., the Hindu reported.

“These teams are working in the field and visiting health care facilities to support the State health department in implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment/clinical management of cases within the districts/cities,” the Ministry said.

These teams have been deployed in Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, India has reported 276,583 Covid-19 cases with the death toll at 7,745 as of Wednesday morning.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Imperial College London hopes to distribute low-cost vaccine against Covid-19
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.