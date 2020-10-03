News

Covid-19: Chennai logs 1,364 cases in last 24 hours

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 03, 2020 Published on October 03, 2020

In TN, the number of infections rose by 5,622 taking the total to 6,14,507 cases

Chennai saw a spike in the number of coronavirus cases after 1,364 persons were infected in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 1,71,415. After 1,071 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city stood at 12,311.

Across Tamil Nadu, the number of infections rose by 5,622 to total 6,14,507 cases. The number of covid-19 patients discharged was 5,596, deaths 65 leaving the number of active cases at 46,255. A total of 87,311 samples were tested.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 486; ; Chengalpattu - 395; Salem - 351; Thiruvallur - 290 and Thanjavur - 244, according to the health ministry.

More
TN reports 5,595 Covid cases

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 03, 2020
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.