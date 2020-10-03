Covid-19: Chennai logs 1,364 cases in last 24 hours

Chennai saw a spike in the number of coronavirus cases after 1,364 persons were infected in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 1,71,415. After 1,071 covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the city stood at 12,311.

Across Tamil Nadu, the number of infections rose by 5,622 to total 6,14,507 cases. The number of covid-19 patients discharged was 5,596, deaths 65 leaving the number of active cases at 46,255. A total of 87,311 samples were tested.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 486; ; Chengalpattu - 395; Salem - 351; Thiruvallur - 290 and Thanjavur - 244, according to the health ministry.