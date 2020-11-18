Covid-19: Cipla in pact with Belgium firm to bring in rapid antibody test kit

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Drugmaker Cipla has signed a licensing agreement with Belgium-based firm Multi G for the distribution of its Covid-19 rapid antibody test kit across emerging markets and Europe.
This licencing agreement is part of Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life-saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need, a note from the company said, without giving details on its pricing.
ALSO READ: Cipla Q2 net profit up 39 per cent at Rs 659 cr
The kit, marketed as “Covi-G,” was among the earliest antibody kits to declare CE-compliance (regulatory approval in Europe) and is awaiting approval by other regulators.
It has been commercialised in over 20 countries and has sensitivity and specificity of over 92 per cent, the note said. It tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test and gives results in 10 minutes.
This launch adds to Cipla’s Covid portfolio after ELIFAST diagnostic kits. Apart from an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines, the note said.
Cipla’s network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across 25-odd markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia, it added.
ALSO READ: Spotlight on Indian pharma’s resilience during pandemic times
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...