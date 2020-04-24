AP’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 955

With the detection of 62 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 955.

According to a bulletin released on Thursday, two new deaths due to coronavirus have been reported. One patient in Ananthapur and another in Kurnool succumbed to the disease, taking the total death toll to 29 in the State. Four others recovered and were discharged.

So far, 145 patients were cured of the pandemic and were discharged while 781 are still being treated in hospitals.

Kurnool has reported highest number of new cases since Wednesday at 27, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 261. Guntur and Krishna now have 206 and 102 positive cases respectively.

The officials tested 6,306 samples in the last day.