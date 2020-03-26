Covid-19: Corporates leaders contribute to relief measures

Backing the measures taken up by the Central and State governments to contain the spread of Covid-19, several prominent personalities, including corporates and public figures, have come forward making contributions for relief works.

They met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday and appreciated the measures taken by the government and announced donations as their contribution to the government’s efforts. The CM thanked all the donors for their support in tacking the crisis situation.

PV Krishna Reddy, MD of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL), donated ₹5 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund. Shanta Biotech Promoter KE Prasada Reddy handed over his personal contribution of ₹1 crore and KNR Constructions’ promoter Kamidi Narasimha Reddy contributed ₹1 crore.

Laurus Labs’ CEO, Satyanarayana, handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh and announced that they would give one lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets to the State. GPK Exports and Imports owners, Phani Kumar and Karnala Sailaja Reddy, donated 4,000 N95 Masks for the use of Telangana State government doctors.

Meenakshi Group’s Chairman, KS Rao, handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore and the Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) donated ₹1 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund. They handed over cheques to to State Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.