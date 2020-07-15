Covid-19 could be as serious as Spanish Flu of 1918: Fauci

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Anthony Fauci, a top American physician and immunologist, said on Tuesday that the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus could be as serious as the 1918 Spanish Flu, which killed over 50 million people globally, CNN reported.
During the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative webinar, CNN quoted Fauci as saying, “I think, we can’t deny that fact...If you look at the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic where anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people globally died, that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic.”
“I hope we don’t even approach that with this, but it does have the makings of, the possibility of ... approaching that in seriousness,” he added.
“They're seeing record numbers of cases, most interestingly, among young individuals,” Fauci said.
The deadly Spom=anish Flu infected one-third of the global population, i.e. 500 million people.
Currently, over 13 million Covid-19 cases have been reported globally, and 5,75,000 people have died due to the pandemic.
Recently, Fauci came in to the limelight for his critical take on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus in the US, which is the worst-affected country in the world.
Fauci stood against Trump’s claims that the outbreak is improving in the US and the country should reopen its economy.
On Sunday, a White House official also shared a list detailing past apparent erroneous comments of Dr Fauci, BBC reported.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...