Covid-19 could be as serious as Spanish Flu of 1918: Fauci

Anthony Fauci, a top American physician and immunologist, said on Tuesday that the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus could be as serious as the 1918 Spanish Flu, which killed over 50 million people globally, CNN reported.

During the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative webinar, CNN quoted Fauci as saying, “I think, we can’t deny that fact...If you look at the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic where anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people globally died, that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic.”

“I hope we don’t even approach that with this, but it does have the makings of, the possibility of ... approaching that in seriousness,” he added.

“They're seeing record numbers of cases, most interestingly, among young individuals,” Fauci said.

The deadly Spom=anish Flu infected one-third of the global population, i.e. 500 million people.

Currently, over 13 million Covid-19 cases have been reported globally, and 5,75,000 people have died due to the pandemic.

Recently, Fauci came in to the limelight for his critical take on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus in the US, which is the worst-affected country in the world.

Fauci stood against Trump’s claims that the outbreak is improving in the US and the country should reopen its economy.

On Sunday, a White House official also shared a list detailing past apparent erroneous comments of Dr Fauci, BBC reported.