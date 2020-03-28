Covid-19: CRPF donates one-day salary to PM Relief Fund

India’s largest paramilitary force the Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF) has decided to donate their one-day salary to Prime Minister National Relief Fund in order to help the Centre fight coronavirus in the country. Over 3.5 lakh personnel have contributed to the relief fund by donating their salary.

According to media reports, CRPF, in its statement, wrote: “It is submitted that CRPF personnel have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread.”

Appreciating CRPF’s contribution, a user (Sujay Raj) on Twitter wrote: “CRPF sets an example yet again. CRPF personnel unanimously has decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary (₹33.81 crore) to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.”

While another user tweeted: This is beyond your duty. We are indebted to you. Salute for (sic) your will to stand by this nation!

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India is also mulling on donating a part of their hard-earned salary to the relief fund in order to fight the deadly virus.

The paramilitary force made the announcement after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ₹170,000 crore relief package under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, which would benefit migrant workers and the rural poor and women among others.

The relief package was announced two days after the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to break the spread chain of Covid-19 that has killed thousands across the globe.