Covid-19: Daily deaths drop below 200 since May

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 stood at around 16,200 while close to 17,000 people recovered during the last 24 hours. More significantly, the number of daily deaths dropped below 200 -- to 161-- from the first time since the very early days of the pandemic.

With the number of recoveries continued to surpass the new cases, the country’s active Covid-19 count dropped further to 2,22,526. The total number of deaths reported due to Covid-19 so far is 1,52,160 in the country. So far, close to 1.01 crore people recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

Kerala with around 4,500 cases and Maharashtra with nearly 3,560 cases accounted for nearly half the cases reported in the last 24 hours.