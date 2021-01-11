News

Covid-19: Daily deaths drop below 200 since May

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

Kerala and Maharashtra account for nearly half the cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 stood at around 16,200 while close to 17,000 people recovered during the last 24 hours. More significantly, the number of daily deaths dropped below 200 -- to 161-- from the first time since the very early days of the pandemic.

With the number of recoveries continued to surpass the new cases, the country’s active Covid-19 count dropped further to 2,22,526. The total number of deaths reported due to Covid-19 so far is 1,52,160 in the country. So far, close to 1.01 crore people recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

Kerala with around 4,500 cases and Maharashtra with nearly 3,560 cases accounted for nearly half the cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 11, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.