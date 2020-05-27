Covid-19: Death toll rises to 4,337; total cases reach 1,51,767 in India

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the country, registering an increase of 170 deaths and 6,387 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 83,004, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.
“Thus, around 42.45 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.
The total confirmed cases also includes foreigners.
Of the 170 deaths reported since Tuesday morning, 97 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine in Tamil Nadu, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
Of the total 4,337 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,792 deaths followed by Gujarat with 915 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 305, Delhi with 288, West Bengal with 283, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh with 170 each, Tamil Nadu with 127 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 57 deaths each.
The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 24 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana 17 deaths while Bihar has registered 13 and Odisha has seven deaths.
Kerala has reported six deaths, Himachal Pradesh five while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.
Meghalaya has reported one Covid-19 fatality so far, the ministry data said.
According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.
According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 54,758 followed by Tamil Nadu at 17,728, Gujarat at 14,821, Delhi at 14,465, Rajasthan at 7,536, Madhya Pradesh at 7,024 and Uttar Pradesh at 6,548.
The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 4,009 in West Bengal, 3,171 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,983 in Bihar.
It has risen to 2,283 in Karnataka, 2,106 in Punjab, 1,991 in Telangana, 1,759 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,517 in Odisha.
Haryana has reported 1,305 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 963 cases.
A total of 616 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 426 in Jharkhand. Uttarakhand has 401 cases, Chhattisgarh 361, Chandigarh 266, Himachal Pradesh 247, Tripura 207 and Goa has registered 67 cases so far.
Ladakh has reported 53 Covid-19 cases. Puducherry has 46 instances of infection, Manipur 39, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 coronavirus cases.
Meghalaya has registered 15 cases. Nagaland has reported four instances of infection, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have reported two cases each, while Mizoram and Sikkim have reported a case each till now.
“A total of 4,013 cases are being reassigned to states,” the ministry said on its website, adding its “figures are being reconciled with the ICMR”.
State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
