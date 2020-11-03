Covid-19: Deaths of people under 65 give better insight into infection rate: Study

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and the Institut Pasteur believe that unreported Covid-19 deaths in some Asian and South American countries and large Covid-19 outbreaks in European nursing homes have led to an inaccurate worldwide comparison of the pandemic.

Their study, published in the journal Nature, suggested that this inaccuracy in data has also led to skewed Covid-19 death data for older age groups.

The researchers speculated that the reported Covid-19 deaths of people under the age of 65 are likely to be far more reliable than the deaths reported in the old age group.

The data of the younger lot can provide a clearer picture of the underlying transmission of the virus and enable better comparisons between countries, which is important in guiding government strategies to try to get Covid-19 under control.

Author Megan O'Driscoll, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Cambridge's Department of Genetics, said: “Simply comparing the total number of deaths across countries can be misleading as a representation of the underlying level of transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Most deaths are in older people, but they are the least comparable across countries.”

The study revealed that in countries including the UK, Canada, and Sweden, the pandemic has disproportionately affected nursing home residents, who account for over 20 per cent of all reported Covid-19 deaths.

Difficult ascertain

The level of SARS-CoV-2 transmission among the general population can be difficult to ascertain from these large outbreaks.

By contrast, some countries in Asia and South America have far fewer reported Covid-19 deaths in older people than expected.

According to the researchers, one of the potential explanations for the 'missing deaths' in some Asian and South American countries is that the cases of elderly deaths are less likely to be investigated.

Senior author Dr Henrik Salje at the University of Cambridge's Department of Genetics said: “We're seeing an excessively large number of deaths from Covid-19 in this older age group, particularly in countries that have many nursing homes.”

He added: “It's not just that residents are older than the general population, they are also generally frailer, so a 70-year-old living in a nursing home is often more likely to die of Covid-19 than a 70-year-old in the general population. To reduce the overall number of Covid-19 deaths it is vital to protect vulnerable elderly communities.”

For the new model study, the researchers integrated age-specific Covid-19 death data from 45 countries with 22 national-level seroprevalence surveys.

However, even after separating data from the over 65, the model revealed that the coronavirus death rates cannot be accurate as the link between infections and deaths is not consistent when other widespread 'co-morbidity' factors are involved.