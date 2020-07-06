Covid-19: Delhi govt orders compulsory rapid antigen detection test for high-risk individuals

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed all healthcare facilities to carry out compulsory rapid antigen detection testing of patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, patients admitted with SARI and other high-risk individuals who visit their facilities.

An order issued by the Delhi Health department directed all medical directors, medical superintendent and directors of all Delhi government-run hospitals to ensure that “rapid antigen detection testing” of all individuals/patients falling in the categories listed, who visit their hospital, is mandatorily done.

All individuals with ILI symptoms, all patients admitted with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are to be mandatorily tested, it said.

“All asymptomatic patients admitted or seeking admission of following high-risk group — patients undergoing chemotherapy, immunosuppressed patient including HIV+, patients with malignant disease, transplant patients, elderly patients (65 years of age) with co-morbidities and all asymptomatic patients undergoing aerosol generating interventions,” the order said.