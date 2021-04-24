Covid-19: Delhi records 348 daily deaths on Friday

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The national capital Delhi recorded 348 Covid-19 related deaths on Friday (last 24 hours)—the highest ever daily count since the beginning of the pandemic last year. This was higher than the 306 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, according to official data.
As many as 24,331 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the total cases to 9,80,679, the Delhi State health bulletin released on Friday evening showed. On Thursday, the capital city had reported 26,169 new cases.
The test positivity rate of new cases is still at an alarming level of 32.43 per cent, but lower than 36.24 per cent recorded in the previous day. This indicates that 32 persons out of every hundred tested are Covid positive in the national capital.
On Friday, a total of 75,037 tests were done, the bulletin showed. In all, there are 92,029 active cases and 8,75,109 people have recovered. As many as 67,424 beneficiaries took Covid-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours. Delhi, currently, has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is above the 5 per cent mark. There are 23,561 containment zones in Delhi.
