Covid-19: Delhi reports 78 deaths, 946 new cases

The national capital Delhi recorded 78 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours to Sunday, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin showed.

This was the lowest number of fatalities since April 12, when the number of deaths stood at 72. On Saturday, the daily deaths tally stood at 122, while the number of deaths on Friday stood at 139.

The city’s daily Covid-19 deaths had touched 104 fatalities on April 14, and had increased to as high as 448 on May 3.

The daily infections too fell in the last 24 hours to Sunday at 946, lower than 956 recorded in the previous day. The number of new cases stood at 1,141 on Friday.

The daily test positivity rate for Sunday stood at 1.25 per cent, higher than 1.19 per cent recorded on Saturday.

While the number of tests conducted in the 24 hours to Sunday stood at 75,440, as many as 53,918 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

The total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic last year stood at 24,151, according to Delhi State Health Bulletin. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.41 per cent. The number of containment zones dipped to 20,241.