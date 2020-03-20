Covid-19: Delhi will stop all non-essential public dealings till March 31, says CM Kejriwal

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that public activities will now be categorised into essential and non-essential ones, with the latter closed till March 31.
Elaborating with an example, the Chief Minister said that distribution of ration is important (it will be an essential activity) but to apply for a ration card right now will be treated as non-essential.
“All non-essential public dealing activities are stopped till March 31.
“Only essential public dealing activities will continue. All non-essential staff are being directed to work from home. All permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period,” Kejriwal tweeted.
The Delhi government on Friday also announced shutting down of all the malls except — grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in the malls.
Delhi Chief Minister also interacted with the Medical Superintendent of all the Delhi government hospitals to take a stock of healthcare facilities.”If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals should be prepared to deal with such situation — all machines should be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines and consumables, manpower etc,” tweeted Kejriwal.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...