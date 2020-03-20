Covid-19: Delhi will stop all non-essential public dealings till March 31, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that public activities will now be categorised into essential and non-essential ones, with the latter closed till March 31.

Elaborating with an example, the Chief Minister said that distribution of ration is important (it will be an essential activity) but to apply for a ration card right now will be treated as non-essential.

“All non-essential public dealing activities are stopped till March 31.

“Only essential public dealing activities will continue. All non-essential staff are being directed to work from home. All permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Malls shut

The Delhi government on Friday also announced shutting down of all the malls except — grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in the malls.

Review meeting

Delhi Chief Minister also interacted with the Medical Superintendent of all the Delhi government hospitals to take a stock of healthcare facilities.”If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals should be prepared to deal with such situation — all machines should be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines and consumables, manpower etc,” tweeted Kejriwal.