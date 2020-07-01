Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s partners with Fujifilm, Global Response Aid for Avigan tablets

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has teamed up with Fujifilm Corporation through Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd and Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan tablets.
Avigan tablets (whose generic name is favipiravir) are a ‘potential’ treatment of Covid-19.
Under the tripartite agreement signed on June 30, 2020, Fujifilm has granted Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s the exclusive rights of manufacturing and has also allowed both Dr Reddy’s and GRA to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia, according to a release.
Dr Reddy’s would have exclusive rights for development, selling and distribution of Avigan in India. Further, Fujifilm would receive an upfront license fee and royalties on sales from Dr Reddy’s and GRA.
Fujifilm will provide Dr Reddy’s and GRA with an array of data on Avigan’s preclinical and clinical studies. Dr Reddy’s and GRA will use this data for clinical studies targeting Covid-19 in regions where infection has been spreading.
In addition, Fujifilm will grant Dr Reddy’s right to use Avigan’s patents of formulation and manufacturing method.
Dr Reddy’s will establish a set-up for manufacturing drugs of the same quality as Avigan, and utilise GRA’s global sales network to supply the manufactured drugs swiftly and in a stable manner.
The Fujifilm Group is currently conducting a clinical study on Avigan targeting Covid-19 patients in Japan and the US, and is working to increase the drug’s production by partnering with domestic and overseas companies.
Dr Reddy’s and GRA will introduce the product in the market post all applicable approvals in the respective countries.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...