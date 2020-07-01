Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s partners with Fujifilm, Global Response Aid for Avigan tablets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has teamed up with Fujifilm Corporation through Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd and Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan tablets.

Avigan tablets (whose generic name is favipiravir) are a ‘potential’ treatment of Covid-19.

Under the tripartite agreement signed on June 30, 2020, Fujifilm has granted Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s the exclusive rights of manufacturing and has also allowed both Dr Reddy’s and GRA to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia, according to a release.

Dr Reddy’s would have exclusive rights for development, selling and distribution of Avigan in India. Further, Fujifilm would receive an upfront license fee and royalties on sales from Dr Reddy’s and GRA.

Fujifilm will provide Dr Reddy’s and GRA with an array of data on Avigan’s preclinical and clinical studies. Dr Reddy’s and GRA will use this data for clinical studies targeting Covid-19 in regions where infection has been spreading.

In addition, Fujifilm will grant Dr Reddy’s right to use Avigan’s patents of formulation and manufacturing method.

Dr Reddy’s will establish a set-up for manufacturing drugs of the same quality as Avigan, and utilise GRA’s global sales network to supply the manufactured drugs swiftly and in a stable manner.

The Fujifilm Group is currently conducting a clinical study on Avigan targeting Covid-19 patients in Japan and the US, and is working to increase the drug’s production by partnering with domestic and overseas companies.

Dr Reddy’s and GRA will introduce the product in the market post all applicable approvals in the respective countries.