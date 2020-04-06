Covid-19: DST invites proposals for developing antiviral nano-coating for PPE

Leadership in the time of Covid-19 for Family businesses
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited ideas in the form of short-term proposals for developing antiviral nano-coating and new nano-based material for use in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which can be transferred to a partnering industry or start-ups for scale up.
Such nano coatings could contribute immensely in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This call is for bringing academic groups and industrial groups together to submit proposals to DST’s Nano Mission, an official release said. Interested groups can forward their applications to the Science and Engineering Research Board.
The statement said multidisciplinary efforts and collaboration with industrial partners for scaling up production within a year would be encouraged.
The invitation called for development of antiviral nano-coatings for producing anti-Covid-19 triple-layer medical masks and N-95 respirator or better masks in large quantities and PPEs for safeguarding healthcare.
The industry contribution could include either manpower support, or support partly for testing of nano-coating to meet the EU or US standards.
The proposals will be screened for suitability and scope followed by a peer-review on a first-come-first-evaluation basis. The items developed and transferred to industry will need to meet international standards and may facilitate development of appropriate Indian Standards too for ensuring quality of the nano-coating based product. The last date for submission of proposals is April 30.
