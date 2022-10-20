The Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network’s (DCVMN) 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) co-hosted by Serum Institute of India (SII) that began in Pune on Thursday discussed Covid-19 vaccination and other issues, highlighting that an estimated 60 per cent Covid-19 doses were produced by developing country manufacturers but starking inequities in access to Covid- 9 vaccines remain.

The global event brings together over 400 leaders, researchers and scientists from several global public health organisations, dignitaries from governments and multilateral organisations, and luminaries from vaccine manufacturing industry and research institutes. Key topics include commemoration of unprecedented global collaboration during the pandemic, ‘Global Equity and Timely Access of Vaccines’, and Future Pandemic Preparedness and response.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, in his inaugural address at the three-day conference emphasized on the urgent need for global equity and appreciated a major contribution by developing country vaccine manufacturers against the unprecedented pandemic. Mandaviya added, “ India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has achieved the monumental task of administering over 200 crore vaccine doses with its robust vaccine manufacturing ecosystem. In line with PM Modi’s vision of One Earth One Health, India supplied vaccines to 100 countries and provided drugs to 150 countries during Covid. Now, as we go forward, there is an urgent need for strengthening private-public sector partnerships across the vaccine manufacturing value chain.”

In his welcome address Adar C. Poonawalla, CEO, SII stressed the adoption of a more collaborative and multilateral collective effort for future preparedness in improving global equity of vaccines. Poonawalla, said “The importance of working in a collaborative framework that brings together industry experts, and representatives from global public health institutions has never been greater than before. Today, the world is more aware and focused on chalking out an ambition-to-action roadmap for future pandemic preparedness. For that, building the infrastructure and regulations to ensure global equity and timely access to vaccines is the foremost priority.”

Rajinder Suri, CEO-DCVMN tracing history of DCVMN acknowledged contribution by the visionary Cyrus Poonawalla and few other founding members of the organisation way back in 2000 while it has now grown to an adult organisation of 22 years manufacturing over 8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines contributing over 60 per cent of global production and supply in last 20 months.

Sai D. Prasad, Board Chair-DCVMN opined on the importance of a Pandemic convention/Treaty that provides guidance for the free flow of goods, services, and knowledge, among countries and thus, equitable access to life-saving vaccines. “To build a seamless global logistical and distribution access to vaccines, we need a stable political environment over a long time; a strict, transparent, and strong regulatory system; and sustainable, value-based pricing for a healthy industry, which is led by innovation-driven product development, and multilateral associations” said Prasad.

Sharing his thoughts through a video message Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO, said, “Global roll out of more than 12 billion Covid -19 vaccine doses is the largest and fastest in history with an estimated 60 per cent dose produced by developing country manufacturers, despite this achievement, starking inequities in access to Covid- 19 vaccines remain. These inequities are due partly to the fact that globally vaccine production is too concentrated. To address this, WHO and our partners have established the mRNA Tech Transfer hub in South Africa to facilitate the knowhow in low & middle-income countries.”

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, shared, “Vaccines play an important role by preventing diseases, saving lives, improving, and increasing life expectancy, and ultimately improving country’s economy. In terms of the landscape for the future, there is a huge gap between diseases that are causing morbidity and mortality in countries, and the availability of vaccines – it is not just for childhood vaccinations, but vaccination across the life course.

She added, “ This is what the immunization agenda 2030 talks about the adult vaccines that must be developed. In line with this, I would like to congratulate the health minister and SII for the HPV vaccine which is soon going to go out in full scale across India. This is what we must see across the world, especially in LMICs.”

DCVMN is an international alliance of manufacturers from developing countries, firmly engaged in innovation, research, development, manufacturing, and supply of high-quality vaccines to 170 countries striving to enable equitable access to vaccines.