Covid-19 fight: TN announces more restrictions; Malls, theatres closed

With rising Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the State has imposed fresh lockdown restrictions from April 26 to combat the spread of the virus, says a press release.

According to the new rules, at least 50 per cent of employees in IT and ITeS companies should work from home. Big format shops, shopping complexes, cinema theatres and malls will be closed. However, small grocery and vegetable shops, and departmental shops (without AC) will be allowed to function. All e-commerce activities will be allowed under time restrictions.

In all the restaurants/hotels/mess and tea shops, only parcel/takeaways will be allowed. Beauty parlours, spas, salons and barber shops will be closed.

All places of worship will be closed for the public. However, temple staff will be allowed to carry out daily routines.

People coming from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will have to register details with state for entry. However, Puducherry is exempted. Similarly, those coming from abroad need to register on the site, the release said.

In marriages and other functions, not more than 50 persons will be allowed. In funeral processions only 25 persons can participate.

A maximum of three passengers will be allowed in a taxi and two in autos.

The night curfew and Sunday lockdowns will continue, the release said.