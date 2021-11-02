Covid-19 vaccination first dose: Maharashtra CM sets 100% target by November 30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday set the target of 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination by November 30 and asked district collectors to speed up the vaccination drive.

Speaking to district collectors and divisional commissioners in the State, Thackeray said the Covid-19 wave has not completely receded and those who have completed vaccination have less threat from the virus. He asked district collectors to ensure that the eligible population in their areas is vaccinated 100 per cent.

“ The rate of infection has declined, but people should not relax. The number of tests must not be reduced and the administration must make maximum use of testing labs in the State” said Thackeray. He added that information about Covid-19 norms must be communicated using film theatres and other modes of communication.

Heal Minister Rajesh Tope said that front-line workers and health department employees must take two doses of vaccine.