Covid-19: Free vaccination for all in Telangana

After Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, now Telangana has announced free Covid-19 vaccination for all people.

About four crore people, irrespective of their age, will get the vaccine for free. About 38 lakh people have already been vaccinated, since the beginning of mass vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the State continues to register a spike in the new positive cases. On Friday, the State reported 7,432 new cases, while 33 persons died due to the viral infection.

The total number of active cases mounts to 58,148, whhile 2,157 patients have recovered from the infection. It tested 1.03 lakh samples.

The State reached a milestone of administering two lakh doses on Friday as it increased vaccine delivery centres to 1,450.