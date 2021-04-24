News

Covid-19: Free vaccination for all in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 24, 2021

State pegs cost at Rs 2,500 cr; Reports 7,431 new positive cases, 33 deaths

After Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, now Telangana has announced free Covid-19 vaccination for all people.

About four crore people, irrespective of their age, will get the vaccine for free. About 38 lakh people have already been vaccinated, since the beginning of mass vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the State continues to register a spike in the new positive cases. On Friday, the State reported 7,432 new cases, while 33 persons died due to the viral infection.

The total number of active cases mounts to 58,148, whhile 2,157 patients have recovered from the infection. It tested 1.03 lakh samples.

The State reached a milestone of administering two lakh doses on Friday as it increased vaccine delivery centres to 1,450.

Published on April 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.