Covid-19: GHMC seals 66 premises for violating Govt order

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has sealed 66 schools, coaching centres, gyms, study halls, bars and pubs for violating the Telangana government order to shut down such premises till March 31.

The civic body invoked Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to take such action in the twin cities.

It formed 18 teams to ensure compliance with the Government order implemented to control the highly infectious virus Covid-19.

The State Government issued an order on Friday last, asking a wide range of public places to shut down operations till March 31 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

With social media pointing out at violations, the GHMC formed squads to keep tabs on the offenders.

“We got to know that some malls, hyper markets and commercial establishments are hosting public congregations. We issued notices to all the malls, asking them to desist from such activities,” a GHMC executive said.