Covid-19: Govt extends lockdown by two weeks starting May 4

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

A view of the empty road opposite Tidel Park near Taramani during the total lockdown in Chennai.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4.

In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020, an official statement said

 

 

