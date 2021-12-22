News

Covid-19: Gujarat reports 9 new Omicron cases; tally reaches 23

Our Ahmedabad Bureau Dec 22 | Updated on December 22, 2021

Ahmedabad city reported five cases, while two each were reported from Mehsana and Anand districts.

Gujarat reported nine new Omicron cases on Wednesday, taking the State's tally to 23 so far.

Of the nine fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant, Ahmedabad city reported five cases, while two cases were reported from the districts of Mehsana and Anand each.

As per the State government's data, four Omicron patients have recovered and discharged so far, while 19 patients have continued to be under treatment. There has been no death reported from the Omicron variant so far.

Of the nine new cases on Wednesday, three had returned from Tanzania, one each from UK, Congo and Dubai. Two others had no travel history but had contacted an Omicron patient.

So far, Omicron presence has been recorded in Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Mehsana, Anand and Vadodara.

As per the Gujarat Health department bulletin, the State recorded 91 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours ended Wednesday 4 pm. This takes the active cases in the State to 637. The total Covid case tally has reached 8,28,794 cases in the State, with 10,106 deaths as of Wednesday.

Published on December 22, 2021

Gujarat
Covid-19
