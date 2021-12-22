Covid-19: Gujarat reports 9 new Omicron cases; tally reaches 23

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Gujarat reported nine new Omicron cases on Wednesday, taking the State's tally to 23 so far.
Of the nine fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant, Ahmedabad city reported five cases, while two cases were reported from the districts of Mehsana and Anand each.
As per the State government's data, four Omicron patients have recovered and discharged so far, while 19 patients have continued to be under treatment. There has been no death reported from the Omicron variant so far.
Of the nine new cases on Wednesday, three had returned from Tanzania, one each from UK, Congo and Dubai. Two others had no travel history but had contacted an Omicron patient.
So far, Omicron presence has been recorded in Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Mehsana, Anand and Vadodara.
As per the Gujarat Health department bulletin, the State recorded 91 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours ended Wednesday 4 pm. This takes the active cases in the State to 637. The total Covid case tally has reached 8,28,794 cases in the State, with 10,106 deaths as of Wednesday.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...