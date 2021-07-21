Covid-19: Gujarat's positivity rate on a steady decline to 0.04%

With Covid-19 vaccination drive gaining momentum and new cases declining, the health authorities are breathing easy in Gujarat as test positivity rate has been on a consistent decline. The State reported 29 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday- lowest since the lockdown days of early April 2020 with positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

This has come as a breather for the State administration as consistent decline in test positivity rate showed reduced presence of infection in the State.

Gujarat conducted 68,481 tests, against which 29 positive cases were detected with positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. The national average for test positivity rate has been 1.5 per cent, as India collectively conducted over 19.18 lakh tests, against which 29,420 positive cases were detected.

There has been a consistent decline in the test positivity rate for Gujarat from 9.7 per cent on May 2.

However, among the top 10 States, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have the lowest test positivity rates at 0.02 and 0.03 per cent, respectively. Kerala and Maharashtra have the highest test positivity rates at 11.9 and 4.75 per cent respectively.

Daily case data

The state on Tuesday informed that out of the 4.93 crore eligible population for vaccination above 18 years of age, nearly 47 per cent or 2.31 crore have received their first dose of vaccine, while about 14 per cent or 70 lakh people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Total 2,732 vaccination centers including 57 private centers are administering vaccines in the State," a state government communique said.

Government has taken measures to increase the vaccine coverage by making it compulsory for the commercial activities and services to get first dose by July 31.

The State has also relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions by opening swimming pools and water parks with 60 per cent capacity and public transport with 75 per cent capacity for AC buses and full capacity for non-AC buses.

Also, the night curfew has been reduced to just 8 big cities as against earlier 29 cities during the peak of Second wave in April-May. The eight municipal corporation areas to remain under night curfew between 10 PM to 6 PM till August 1.