Covid-19: Had there been no lockdown, there would have been 41 per cent spike, says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry on Saturday said that had there been no lockdown, there would have been a 41 per cent spike in Covid-19 cases in India. This would have resulted in 8.2 lakh cases by April 15.

1.7 lakh samples have been tested in country so far for COVID-19, of which 16,564 samples were tested on Friday, an ICMR official.

2,587 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals have been earmarked at the State and Centre level, the ministry said.

They also said that one lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients across country.

Early preemptive action taken by the Government to identify Covid-19 hotspots in the country, said the Health Ministry.

There is no shortage in country of hydroxychloroquine tablets for treatment, they said.

Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by ICMR have not been received yet, said the Health Ministry.