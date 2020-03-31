Covid-19 hoaxes on April Fool’s Day might land you in jail

The Maharashtra government has warned pranksters against hoaxes around the coronavirus on April Fool’s Day. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said as the State and country are fighting the pandemic, people must not indulge in spreading hoaxes. “Those who spread hoaxes will face cases under cyber crime,” he added.

Pulling a prank on friends will not be the same this year, as the government machinery in all districts will be on high alert.

Pune rural police have issued a notification warning action under Section 188 of the IPC against those circulating misinformation and rumours related to Covid-19 on social media platforms. The punishment includes imprisonment for up to six months, or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both. For spread of misinformation on WhatsApp groups, the admins will be held responsible.