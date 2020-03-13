COVID-19 impact: Vedantu to provide free access to live classes, study material, tests, assignments

In view of the pandemic of COVID-19, Vedantu - a live online tutoring company - is offering support to students, parents and schools in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kerala and Hyderabad. They will provide free access to its complete learning platform.

Vedantu is a live interactive online learning platform for students. It offers individual and group classes delivered by experienced teachers in a real-time, virtual learning environment.

A statement issued by Vedantu said that it will offer free access to all live classes, study material, tests and assignments. Students and parents can rest assured as they can continue their learning from the safety of their homes. It is committed to helping students have uninterrupted learning,

It will cater to Grades 1 to 12 covering subjects like Maths, Science, Social Studies, Physics and Chemistry. Courses for JEE and NEET are available too. Co-curricular courses for all grades such as Turbo Maths, Rocket Pro, Photography, Coding would also be free. The classes and the entire program can be easily accessed at home from Mobile, Desktop and Tablet computers, the statement said.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu in the statement said that

“ We believe online Learning is a safe option in these risky and uncertain times. The students can study from the safety of their home and avoid travel and public places. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and are here to assist students & schools with all their learning needs,” Krishna said in the statement.