Covid-19 in India: Death toll touches 50, total number of positive cases rise to 1,965

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, it said.
As per the ministry’s updated data on Thursday morning, nine fresh deaths were reported -- four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.
Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.
The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Kerela with 265 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far.
The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152.
Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 96. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99 cases, Andhra Pradesh 86, Gujarat 82, while Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.
Punjab has reported 46 Covid-19 cases while 43 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of cases has risen to 37 in West Bengal. Bihar has 23 while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases.
Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.
Goa has reported five coronavirus cases. Odisha has four cases each while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Assam, Jhakhand, Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each. PTI PLB RDM RDM 04021055
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...