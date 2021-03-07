Covid-19 in India: Six states exhibit steep rise in daily new cases

Six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases and these are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

They collectively account for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours, it added.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new Covid cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases, an official release said.

Covid-19 vaccine doses

Meanwhile, more than 2 crore (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered across the country till 7 am on Sunday. These include 69,82,637 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 35,42,123 HCWs (2nd dose), 65,85,752 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

On Saturday, more than 14 lakh (14,24,693) vaccine doses were given. across the country. Out of which, 11,71,653 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1 st dose and 2,53,020 beneficiaries for second dose. In all, 7,45,639 beneficiaries were over 60 years and 1,29,295 were those between 45-60 years with comorbidities.

As many as 100 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.Six States account for 87 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 12 deaths.

Nineteen States/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh, according to Union Health Ministry.

Delhi vaccinations

Saturday saw the highest turnout at the vaccination centres in the capital with total number of beneficiaries touching 33,287 persons, higher than 27,057 beneficiaries seen on Friday.

It maybe recalled that the second phase of vaccination was launched last Monday (March 1) in which those above 60 years and those aged between 45-60 with comorbidities were allowed to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The better turnout was largely due to the increased number of senior citizens at 17,288 (14,874 on Friday). The number of individuals in the 45-60 age group also went up to 2,824 (2,020 on Friday).