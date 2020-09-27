Covid-19 in India: Confirmed cases rises to nearly 60 lakh

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases is on the verge of crossing 60 lakh as India reported an additional 88600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Significantly, the total number of people recovered too is too close to 50 lakh as of now.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, over 92,000 people recovered and 1,124 persons died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. So far 94,503 people have died due to the pandemic in the country so far.

Most severely Covid-19 States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are nowadays reporting more recoveries than new cases, helping India to chip away at total active Covid-19 cases. At present, the active Covid-19 cases stand at 9,56,402.