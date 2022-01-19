Covid-19: India adds 2.82 lakh new cases, highest in third wave so far

India added 2,82,970 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ended Wednesday morning, making it the highest addition of daily cases in the current third wave so far. Active case load has risen to 18,31,000 cases.

The Health Ministry data informed that for the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday, total 2,82,970 cases, 441 deaths, and 1,88,157 recoveries were reported.

Total 18,69,642 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the daily positivity rate at 15.13 per cent, while Weekly Positivity Rate now stands at 15.53 per cent.

The active cases in the country now stand at 4.83 per cent of the total cases. Recovery rate stands at 93.88 per cent.

So far, total deaths were recorded at 4,87,202, with case fatality rate at 1.29 per cent.

The Health Ministry informed that the country's Omicron tally inched up to 8,961, with addition of 70 new cases in past 24 hours.

On vaccination front, total vaccination coverage now stands at 158.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 76,35,229 doses administered yesterday.

Record surge in Gujarat

While Mumbai and Delhi continued to show a decline in the new cases, Gujarat reported its biggest-ever jump in the daily new cases since the start of the pandemic. The State reported 17,119 new cases, 10 deaths on Tuesday highest since April 30, when it recorded 14,605 cases in a day.

Tamil Nadu too, has been posting over 23,000 new cases daily for about a week now. On Tuesday also the State recorded 23,888 new cases and 29 deaths, with Chennai adding 8,305 new cases and 8 deaths. Chennai's TPR was recorded at 28.7 per cent.

This comes when Mumbai registered a continued dip in the new cases to 6149 with test positivity rate (TPR) at 12.89 per cent and 7 deaths. The metro has witnessed a sustained decline in the new cases since its hit a recent peak of 16,460 on January 13.

Delhi's daily case addition declined at 11,684 with a TPR of 22.47 per cent. Delhi had recorded its recent high cases of 28,867 on January 13.